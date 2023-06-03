Representatives of a number of regiments, all dressed in full regalia, marched down Cambrian Road, before heading up High Street to the D-Day memorial.

A short service was held, including readings and wreath laying.

The last post was played, followed by a minute's silence which was impeccably observed.

The Mayor of Newport, Councillor Trevor Watkins, attended the event, along with the Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE and the High Sheriff Professor Simon Gibson CBE DL.

Jessica Morden, John Griffiths and Ruth Jones also attended to represent the city's elected officials.

June 6,1944 - D-Day

Thousands of Allied servicemen died on June 6, 1944 - known as D-Day - when a massive attacking force crossed the English Channel to invade Hitler's so-called Fortress Europe.

Amphibious landings at five beachheads in Normandy, northern France, combined with airborne assaults further inland, opened up a second front in the European theatre and paved the way for the liberation of France from Nazi Germany's grip.

The landings, along heavily fortified coastline, came at a cost - more than 4,000 Allied servi