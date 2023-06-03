Holly Road in Risca was the site of the reported police raid.

Eyewitnesses have reported that police were on scene at around midnight.

"There were 10 fully armed riot officers," a resident said.

"Two dog handlers, and I would say 5-10 normal officers and at least three higher-ups, detectives maybe."

The resident, who did not want to be identified, said she had been home from work for about an hour "when all I could hear from outside was the police dogs barking like crazy".

"I got up went to my front room window, and saw all the above-mentioned people heading towards the second block of flats down from where I live," she said.

The police headed to the house in question "with a massive power saw, the red door-opener they have".

"They were here about an hour to an hour and a half," she said.

"I could hear them cutting into this person's door, banging for the door opener and the shouting "armed police open the door".

"Then with a final loud bang, everything went silent, after about 10 minutes they all came out, got in their cars, and left."

Gwent Police were contacted for comment.