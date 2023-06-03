FRIDAY night in one Gwent street was livelier than normal after reports of armed police and dog squads descending to carry out a midnight raid.
Holly Road in Risca was the site of the reported police raid.
Eyewitnesses have reported that police were on scene at around midnight.
"There were 10 fully armed riot officers," a resident said.
"Two dog handlers, and I would say 5-10 normal officers and at least three higher-ups, detectives maybe."
The resident, who did not want to be identified, said she had been home from work for about an hour "when all I could hear from outside was the police dogs barking like crazy".
"I got up went to my front room window, and saw all the above-mentioned people heading towards the second block of flats down from where I live," she said.
The police headed to the house in question "with a massive power saw, the red door-opener they have".
"They were here about an hour to an hour and a half," she said.
"I could hear them cutting into this person's door, banging for the door opener and the shouting "armed police open the door".
"Then with a final loud bang, everything went silent, after about 10 minutes they all came out, got in their cars, and left."
Gwent Police were contacted for comment.
