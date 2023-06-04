The register of member's interests shows Mr Sunak and his eight-strong entourage were flown to the Scottish and Welsh Conservative conferences on April 28.

The private plane was funded by Akhil Triapathi, a Tory party donor, according to Mr Sunak's declaration.

Mr Sunak came under fire on the day for avoiding any scrutiny at the Newport and Glasgow events.

In Newport, at the event at the ICC Wales, he refused to take questions from any Welsh journalists.

The Prime Minister's love of short-haul flights has often been criticised.

In January, he took a taxpayer-funded jet to Scotland to launch “green” tax breaks.

A train ride from London Paddington to Newport takes about two and a half hours - costing around £50.