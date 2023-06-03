The ideas are part of a ten-point plan proposed by the International Energy Agency in a bid to reduce global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day.

Motorway speed limits would be reduced by 6mph across the country under the proposals, while the plan also suggests a ban on driving in cities every Sunday.

Also included in the plan is working from home three days a week, and using high-speed night trains instead of planes where possible.

Motorway speed limits would be reduced by 6mph across the country under the proposals (Image: YevTony/Getty)

These are the other suggestions put forward by the IEA:

Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods

Increase car sharing practices to reduce fuel use

Alternative private car access to roads in large cities

Make public transport cheaper

Average petrol prices fell below 145p per litre for the first time in 18 months during May.

Prices have not been that low since November 2021.

Diesel also reached its cheapest average price since February last year at 154.31p per litre.

Fuel prices reached record highs of around 192p per litre for petrol and 199p per litre for diesel in July 2022, largely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leading to an increase in the cost of oil.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Seeing the price of unleaded fall back under 145p a litre for the first time in 18 months is good news for the country’s 19 million petrol car drivers.

“This means it’s now nearly £26 cheaper to fill up a family-sized petrol car this summer compared with last year.

“While it’s good news diesel has also dropped below 155p a litre, drivers of the UK’s 12 million diesel cars – and countless businesses who rely it to fuel their vehicles – should be paying 20p a litre less as its wholesale price is now 4p lower than petrol’s.