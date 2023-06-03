In a video posted to her personal TikTok account, the star, who has continued her acting career by starring in shows and films like EastEnders and James Bond, hinted at the news.

In a video captioned: "When I tell her I'm going on Love Island again but as a bombshell this time."

Accompanying the video was text reading: "Loving the new line-up 👀 #loveisland #loveislanduk #loveisland2023."

Olivia was originally on Love Island during the winter edition which took place in South Africa.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned champions after an intense number of weeks on the winter show.

Fans divided over return of controversial Olivia Hawkins to Love Island as bombshell

Fans of the ITV2 dating programme were quick to comment on the potentially shocking news with one user simply writing: "Omg I will actuwlly watch it if you go on it x."

A moment for the #LoveIsland Villa please 🤩 pic.twitter.com/i4BCVwT63A — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 1, 2023

One ITV viewer said that they missed her, saying: "Yes please do come back I miss you on my TV!! while another added: "Cant wait for the drama."

One commenter added: "ARE U SERIOUS" to which Olivia Hawkins replied, "WHY YOU SHOUTING."

However, others were less than impressed by the chance of a return with one user writing: "that’d be my worst nightmare."

Another added: "no please no i don’t want her back."

Love Island will return on Monday, June 5 from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.