The police the three men pictured above can help them with their enquiries.

The men are:

Gareth Davies and Dafydd Davies, both 43 from the Caerphilly area

Rahal Ibrahim, 19, from the Newport area

Gwent Police say they would like to speak to them in connection with an investigation into a report of assault in Holly Road, Risca, at around 7pm on Thursday, June 1.

A 35-year-old man from Risca was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

"Anyone with any information on their whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300179404," a police spokesperson said.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."