A MONMOUTHSHIRE man who had reportedly suffered an injury before going missing has now been found according to local reports.
Thomas Ralph, 30, had been last seen on Saturday, June 3 near Llwyn Celyn farm campsite in Monmouthshire at around 10pm.
There were reports he had sustained an injury and Gwent Police said they were concerned for his welfare.
Mr Ralph was last seen wearing a red hoody with beige shorts and sliders.
Police issued an appeal this morning (at about 5am) for help in finding him.
It has now been locally confirmed that Mr Ralph has since been found and is safe.
