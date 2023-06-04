Tracks from the album made up most of their Le Pub set and were received with rapturous applause from their loyal local following.

The band create intricate songs of musical complexity – plus the odd kazoo ­– ­which reflect their accomplished musicianship and synergy.

The guys are seasoned music pros featuring frontman and guitarist Tony Gray, Nathan Abraham on lead guitar, Brych Todd on bass, Dave Corten (The Darling Buds) on guitar and keyboard, and drumming legend Eric Stams on skins.

The album was mixed by renowned Cardiff music producer Charlie Francis (he worked with US luminaries REM on their album Up) who was on hand on the night and duly brought to the stage to play keyboards on Roadmen and Tell Me Something In Don’t Know.

Pre-gig, Dave from the band tells me that the album was created during those long isolated times of the Covid lockdowns when we all were forced to discover the joys of Zoom. Musical ideas were passed back and forth to coalesce into what is a fine musical product.

Standout number for me during the gig was Danger in the Western Hemisphere which featured some great guitar interplay between Tony and Nathan. It is typical of their writing which reflects the existential angst of the Zeitgeist.

Burning Ferns next play the Weekend Rumble music and arts festival at Great House Farm, Llansoy, near Usk, at the end of this month (June 30 to July 1).