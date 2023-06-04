Yesterday, Saturday, June 3, at 8.30pm, crews from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA)'s base in Beachley, near Cheptow were asked to support Wiltshire Search and Rescue in a search for a vulnerable person with dementia.

The search took place in the Bradford on Avon area.

The Wiltshire team were already engaged in a missing person search and so had called upon SARA for support.

"We sent a team of five from SARA Beachley, along with teams from our sister stations at Tewkesbury and Sharpness," a spokesperson said.

"They joined the team from Wiltshire, and another from Avon & Somerset Search and Rescue."

The vulnerable person was found after eight hours missing, having falling down an embankment.

Their injuries were treated at the scene by a team doctor, before being extracted on a stretcher by a combination of all three search and rescue teams to a waiting ambulance.

They were then taken to hospital for checks.

SARA were stood down at around 2am.