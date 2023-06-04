LIFEBOAT crews patrolling the river Severn area were scrambled to assist in a search for a missing person with dementia last night.
Yesterday, Saturday, June 3, at 8.30pm, crews from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA)'s base in Beachley, near Cheptow were asked to support Wiltshire Search and Rescue in a search for a vulnerable person with dementia.
The search took place in the Bradford on Avon area.
The Wiltshire team were already engaged in a missing person search and so had called upon SARA for support.
"We sent a team of five from SARA Beachley, along with teams from our sister stations at Tewkesbury and Sharpness," a spokesperson said.
"They joined the team from Wiltshire, and another from Avon & Somerset Search and Rescue."
The vulnerable person was found after eight hours missing, having falling down an embankment.
Their injuries were treated at the scene by a team doctor, before being extracted on a stretcher by a combination of all three search and rescue teams to a waiting ambulance.
They were then taken to hospital for checks.
SARA were stood down at around 2am.
