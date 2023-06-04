THESE stunning images capture people from the past from all over Gwent. They include workers from a now long forgotten Newport bakery, a girl giving out shamrocks at the Coliseum and a lady known only as Granny Jones in her Welsh cottage.

This is Gwyneth Titcomb (nee Tolley) who was chosen from the dancing schools to present shamrocks to patrons attending the Coliseum to promote the film Luck of the Irish. Pictured with her is manager Mr Bowen.

Newport butchers Frank Clayton, exact location of the shop is unknown.

The ladies who worked in a bakery at the back of the Murenger House, Newport, in 1922.

Temple Street YMCA snooker team in the 1930s.

These girls are pictured in the Llandevaud area.

St Michael's and St Joseph's boxing tournament in Newport in 1977.

 A lady known as Granny Jones at the Rock House in Blackwood.