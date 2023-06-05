A FILM festival charting the impact of the Windrush generation on Newport and the wider UK is coming to the city this month.
The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will take place at The Riverfront Theatre, Newport between Friday and Sunday, Jne 16 to 18.
The festival, of course, will include films, but also a photographic exhibition, an installation of Caribbean art, music from Carl Bassett.
Also on the bill are:
- Kimo Vodka
- Calypso music from Alex D Great
- Round-table academic debate discussing white privilege, hosted by academic, Alex Ferguson.
Prospective attendees are being encouraged to "come along, you might experience something different".
For more information, or to book tickets, head to newportlive.co.uk/en/venues/riverfront/
