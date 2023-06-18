Toby Garrett lives in Sedbury, just outside Chepstow.

Back in 2021, he hit Argus headlines for making an unloved underpass beneath the M48 a more colourful welcome to Wales.

Toby Garrett's latest artwork on his house

Mr Garrett is well known in the area for his colourful creations, but the display in the front garden of his home drew the ire of the Forest of Dean Council.

After tearing down the sculptures - despite support from hundreds of neighbours - Mr Garrett turned his attention to the house itself.

Still a work in progress, his latest project involves creating a giant mural across his whole house, as well as nearby walls.

It encompasses a rainbow pattern and large robot murals.

"Its nearly finished and very legal," he said, with a wry nod to his previous run-ins with the Forest of Dean Council.

"It's taken me about a week to paint the whole house."

Mr Garrett says he has only received one complaint about his newest work.

"Other than that people in Sedbury love it," he said.