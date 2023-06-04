Holly Willoughby has presented the popular morning programme alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009 but is set to host it without him after he was axed by ITV.

Schofield was dropped by the broadcaster after it emerged he misled it about his controversial affair with a younger male colleague.

Insiders have told the Mirror newspaper that Holly may be looking to leave This Morning to pursue a new career over at the BBC.

This wouldn't be the first time she has presented for the public broadcaster as she previously had stints on BBC shows like Freeze The Fear.

The source said: "Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities.

“So the ongoing drama at ITV has played into their hands.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward.

“And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week.

“Holly was still away on holiday at the time. But she really values her relationship with the BBC and the friendships she has built up there.”

The source went in to add: "If somehow This Morning does survive, losing Holly would be an absolute hammer blow.”

Holly Willoughby to host This Morning with Josie Gibson as show returns on Monday

This comes after it was confirmed at the end of last Friday’s episode, which was hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, that Josie Gibson will be filling in on the sofa alongside Holly Willougby.

Josie won the 2010 series of Big Brother and joined the ITV show in 2019.

She has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter.

This Morning will return to ITV1 on Monday from 10 am.