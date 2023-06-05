Tim Smith has been given planning permission for a 3.3 metre tall, and 3.8m wide, outbuilding in the front garden of his home on Tintern Road in Parkhouse south of Trellech which is in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Beauty.

The outbuilding will include a BBQ grill, a sink, a pizza oven and the Paella ring and it will have timber cladding that will match a new shed and there will also be a patio area in front of it.

The Wye Valley Area officer raised no objection to the application and Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department said there was no response from the neighbouring property, despite officers having initial concerns as the outbuilding will be close to its garden.

A hedgehog house will be fitted at the bottom of the garden and a bat box on the gable wall of the main house to meet planning policies on biodiversity improvements.