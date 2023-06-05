It comes as the model and author shared a snap of her new face on Instagram after undergoing some ‘aesthetics’ work.

Sharing the new look, McGuinness captioned the post: “Just been to Golden Modification Aesthetics thanks for the great work”, leaving followers surprised at the model's makeover.

Christine McGuinness shares bold new look on Instagram

Followers of the star were quick to share their thoughts on McGuinness’s look, as one wrote: “Can you get your money back? Not a good look!”

Whilst others questioned if it was a joke, as one fan wrote: “Omg what has she done to herself she was beautiful before. Is this a joke????”

However, some were well aware that McGuinness’s new look was not real after the star tagged the Channel 4 show Hunted in the post.

The author is in fact currently filming the celebrity version of the hit show Hunted alongside Blue singer Duncan James.

With the show aiming for stars to evade the group of hunters, it seems McGuniness’s new look was part of a disguise.

Fans who caught on to the joke we quick to share their excitement, as one wrote: “Love that you’re doing this, love the show, don’t get caught.”