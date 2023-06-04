The incident occurred on Gaer Road, in the Gaer area of the city.

At around 9.15am this morning (Sunday, June 4), police and paramedics received a call about a man seen in the area.

There were concerns for his welfare.

Gwent Police officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 79-year-old man dead at the scene.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.

They also confirmed that "we will be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures".

