A MAN in his 70s has died after police and emergency services were called to a block of flats in Newport today.
The incident occurred on Gaer Road, in the Gaer area of the city.
At around 9.15am this morning (Sunday, June 4), police and paramedics received a call about a man seen in the area.
There were concerns for his welfare.
Gwent Police officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who pronounced a 79-year-old man dead at the scene.
The man's next of kin have been informed.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
They also confirmed that "we will be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article