Keith Richards was reported missing on Sunday, June 4 and was last seen that morning at his home address in Llanfoist.

Offices are growing concerned for the welfare of the 78-year-old.

Mr Richards is described as being 6ft 2in tall (187cm) with "balding grey hair".

He is believed to be wearing black trousers and a white and beige checked shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr Richards' whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300182838.