Now from September this year the Welsh Government intend to implement new legislation which will see the speed limit reduced on many 30mph roads across Wales to 20mph.

However, councils across Wales have been asked to identify certain roads within their areas that could retain the existing 30mph.

In relation to Caerphilly County Borough Council this information can be found at www.caerphilly.gov.uk/services/roads-and-pavements/20mph/30mph-exceptions

To implement these proposed exemptions CCBC will have to create Traffic Regulation Orders. For further information on this, I would encourage residents to contact CCBC Traffic Management by e-mail: godsat@caerphilly.gov.uk

Similarly, any objections that residents may have, I would encourage them to write to Legal Services , Penallta House, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed CF82 7PG or e-mail trafficorders@caerphilly.gov.uk by the closing date of June 16.

Cllr Andrew Farina-Childs

Blackwood