The question is not “why”, as the answer is what else does the cabinet of Caerphilly have to do?

The senior managers of Caerphilly have total control over the running of Caerphilly council, the cabinet gives complete and absolute subservience to the unelected officials.

When managers told the cabinet they wanted a pay rise, lawful or unlawful, the cabinet members said how much would you like. When car allowances and extra holidays were asked for, the cabinet said of course.

But back to Kevin, a wait of in excess of three months for an answer is not only unreasonable but a clear breach of the Code of Conduct for Qualifying Officers Wales.

Available on line, I have just included one principle, in line with the Nolan Principles.

Accountability: Qualifying employees of relevant authorities work for their employing authority and serve the whole of that authority. They are accountable to, and owe a duty to that authority. They must act in accordance with the principles set out in this code, recognising the duty of all public sector employees to discharge public functions reasonably and according to the law.

Graham Simmonds

Blackwood