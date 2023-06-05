Now it's about the litter in Risca. It is everywhere.

I've been told that volunteers have gone to the council to ask to do it but are told that the litter pickers are to be handed in after every pick. Then they have to go to the council again and ask if they can go litter picking again.

How disgusting. They are doing it for nothing - at least the council could help them do the job they can't do.

Come on Caerphilly County Borough Council, get out of your pyjamas and slippers and sort it out.

Mr A Williams

Risca