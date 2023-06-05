In order to watch or record live TV in the UK, regardless of what channel it is on, every household is legally required to have a TV licence.

However, if you do not watch or record live TV, or stream BBC iPlayer, then you could be entitled to a refund worth up to £159.

You can apply for a refund if you won’t need your licence again before it expires, and you have at least one complete month left on it, due to not watching or recording live TV.

UK households could be eligible for a £159 refund on their TV licence costs (Image: PA)

You could also be eligible for a refund if the licence fee for you expired less than two years ago.

UK households can apply for a refund on their TV licence here.

Refunds are usually processed and issued within 21 days of application.

However, your refund may be delayed if you have to be contacted for more information.

Any refund will be paid by cheque or a BACS transfer directly into your bank account.

The amount you will be due in a refund will be worked out by TV Licensing, the organisation that issues TV licences.

They explain how they work out the amount you will be due here: “Any refund due is calculated in unused months. You must have at least one complete month left on your licence that you won’t need before it expires.

“So, you could get a refund for between one and 11 months, depending on how long you have left on your licence.

“You won’t be eligible for a refund if there is less than one month between the cancellation date and the expiry date.

“If you haven’t paid for your licence in full, its expiry date may be changed to reflect what you’ve paid.”