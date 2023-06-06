GWYN DAVIES, 27, of Merlin Crescent, Newport must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on March 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAROLINE SMITH, 29, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 14.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAROSLAVA POLLAKOVA, 39, of Howe Circle, Newport must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on November 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN BEWS, 41, of Heather Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealing duo made more than £100,000 selling cocaine

LAUREN CHESHIRE, 29, of Rockfield Way, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4810 in Newport on November 18, 2022.

EMMA-JANE WOOD, 46, of Bayfield Wood Close, Bayfield, Chepstow must pay £704 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Vauxhall Road on August 28, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANGHEL ANTON, 57, of Court View, Langstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN THOMAS, 32, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 at Blackrock, Monmouthshire on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SCOTT NORMAN, 35, of Mountain Road, Upper Llanover, Llanover, near Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL DEAN SMOUT, 53, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM VERS, 48, of Bridling Crescent, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on November 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.