Daniel Sheen, 35, took items that included steak, cheese, coffee, deodorant, washing tablets and Persil from Tesco, Boots and Supermarket ABC.

The offences happened over a three-week period between May 10 and June 1 and in breach of a suspended prison sentence, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Sheen, of East Dock Road, Newport pleaded guilty to 13 counts of theft.

He was locked up for 25 weeks.