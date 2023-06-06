The event on Saturday, June 24th will pay tribute to past and present service people and is expected to be a spectacular occasion.

A parade will kick off the event at 10am from the High Street to John Frost Square with both serving members of the forces and veterans taking part.

After that the Red Arrows will fly past at 11am, while parachutists from the Tigers Army RAF Falcons display which will be visible from the riverfront.

There will also be a service near the riverfront at 12.45pm to commemorate HMS Turbulent, the Second World War tragedy, followed by a lone spitfire which will undertake a Battle of Britain memorial fly past at 1pm.

Throughout the day there will be different activities with military vehicles in the riverfront area while armed forces will have stalls inside the theatre.

Meanwhile Newport Market will have a First World War and the Battle of Britain exhibition.

It will also have dressing up uniforms and remote-control model tanks from the Firing Line Museum of the 1st Queens Dragon Guards and Royal Welsh.

Newport City Radio will be playing live music throughout the day, including performances from the Bellagio Boys as well as two groups from the University of South Wales, Jasmine, and Ophelia.

Here is the full line-up of events.

10am: Parade from High Street to John Frost Square

10am – 3pm: Armed forces charities and organisations will have stalls in the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

11am: Red Arrows will fly over Newport (weather permitting)

12pm – 4pm: Craft activities in the Riverfront Theatre for children including an army activity zone in Rodney Parade with climbing wall, obstacle course, pugil sticks laser shooting and archery tag.

1pm: Lone spitfire to undertake a Battle of Britain memorial fly past.

4pm – Free concert at Rodney Parade begins with the band of the Prince of Wales, Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force Band and Cardiff Military Wives choir to perform.