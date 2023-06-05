Coldplay will play two sold-out shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium - on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 - as part of their Music of the Sphere's World tour.

To ensure the safety of concert-goers, road closures will be put in place over the next two days.

These will include a full Cardiff city centre road closure, which will be in place from 4pm until midnight on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 to ensure concert-goers can get to and from the venue safely.

Please be mindful that the network will be busier on the 6th of June with #Coldplay performing in the Principality stadium



Expect #M4, #A48M & #A4232🚗to be busier



Don't rely on a higher power to avoid delays!🎤



🗺Plan ahead & allow extra travel time

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the Coldplay concert.

Motorists and concert-goers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Full list of road closures for Coldplay's Cardiff concerts

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed from 7am on both Tuesday and Wednesday (June 6 and 7) because of the need to prepare Gate 5 and in order to protect queuing fans.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for event and limited commuter parking, as well as loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

Going at the speed of sound to see @coldplay in #Cardiff next week?🎤 (We'd rather you keep to the legal speed limit)



Expect #M4, #A48M & #A4232🚗to be busier



Don't rely on a higher power to avoid delays!



🗺Plan ahead & allow extra travel time

🌐Check our website

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 4pm and midnight (on both June 6 and 7).

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle St

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

For up-to-date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.