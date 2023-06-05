Colour Clash returns to Tredegar Park for its seventh year on Saturday, July 15, with thousands of music fans expected to attend the hugely popular event.

Event organisers are promising it will be the biggest and best yet with a new stage and a huge line-up.

Headliner is Bugzy Malone, who is performing on the main stage along with Ben Nicky, Yung Filly, Luude, Chipmunk, Danny T, Devil man, Juice Menace, Vibe Chemistry and more.

The Rewind stage will feature acts such as Artful Dodger, Luck & Neat, So Solid, Boys do sink, Koncept and Raudi TT.

And for the first time ever the Misfits arena will be introduced with Ultrabeat, Darren Styles, Ben Nicky and Friends and many more.

Returning this year are Colour Clash Shuttles, which will pick up people attending the event from Cardiff, Swansea, and Bristol to Tredegar Park at £15 for return journey.

Newport Train station shuttles are priced at £5 for a return journey and is 10 minutes away from the park on Cardiff Road.

Return shuttles from Cardiff at 11 have sold out but there are plenty of afternoon tickets available for the 1pm shuttle from Greyfriars Road.

£6 shuttles from Newport Train station are selling fast, as are the £16.75 shuttle tickets from Swansea and Bristol.

People attending the event also have the option to buy 5 colour bags at £11.25 which are also selling fast.

For tickets to Colour Clash visit: https://www.colour-clash.co.uk/book-tickets/