A police helicopter was called out as part of the operation in the Holly Road area of Risca last Thursday.

A 35-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Gwent Police then appealed to the public for help to track down three men they believed could help their investigation.

The force has since arrested two men on suspicion of assault.

The pair, both 43 and from the Caerphilly area, are currently in custody being questioned, a Gwent Police spokesperson said today, Monday.

But the whereabouts are still unknown of the third man officers would like to speak to.

He is Rahal Ibrahim, 19, from the Newport area.

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2300179404.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.