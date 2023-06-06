Sparkle Snack Bar at Serennu Children Centre, Rogerstone, was given the maximum score of five-out-of-five after assessment on June 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Cafe At Ridgeway, at The Cafe At Ridgeway, Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 27.

And Santini's at Newport City Truck Stop, at Venta House, 9a Port Road, Maesglas Retail Park was also given a score of four on April 27.

The Pot cafe in Newport Arcade, High Street, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 26.

And Mixin Bites, a takeaway at 2a Skinner Street, Newport, South Wales was given a score of four on April 26.

Taco Bell, John Frost Square, Newport, was given the score of four-out-of-five after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Newport Cricket Club at Spytty Boulevard, Newport International Sport Village, Newport, South Wales rated five on May 18.

The Cuckoos Nest at 25 Skinner Street, Newport, rated five on May 18.

Subway at Unit 2, Monmouthshire House, 13 John Frost Square, Newport; rated five on May 10

Cross Keys Hotel at 9 Market Street, Newport, rated five on May 18.

Hanbury Arms at Uskside, Caerleon, rated five on May 9.

• Rated 5: Sandwich Bar at 90 Llanthewy Road, rated five on May 10.

Food By Channelle Queen Of Burgers, a takeaway at Unit 1, Mill Parade, Newport, South Wales was given two-out-of-five after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Maindee Conservative Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 - 28 Fairoak Terrace, Newport, was given the score one-out-of-five after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Slow Boat, a takeaway at 5 Risca Road, Newport, was given four-out-of-five after assessment on March 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newport's 264 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 176 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

What are food hygiene standards?





The food hygiene rating of a venue relates to the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required