The latest addition to the Satellite Applications Catapult’s network of Space Enterprise Labs opened at the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult at Imperial Park in the city.

The services at the Space Enterprise Labs enable the virtual delivery of meetings and other services, such as virtual whiteboards and built-in video conferencing, for everyone within the UK space sector to utilise.

The Newport SEL is one of 12 across the UK which were created in response to the changing needs of space organisations since the global pandemic and a need to collaborate virtually with stakeholders in many locations.

Space Enterprise Labs are free to use and open to existing space organisations and academic institutions across the country.

They provide users with Zoom licenses, virtual reality headsets and access to Microsoft Surface Hubs as well as a modern, professional and safe working environment.

CSA Catapult is at the forefront of applying compound semiconductor technologies to space applications, supporting a network of space-based businesses and organisations across the country.

Lucy Edge, chief operations officer at the Satellite Applications Catapult, said: "We are delighted to be launching the Space Enterprise Labs as we continue to support the growth of the space sector across the UK. Businesses across the UK will now be able to collaborate across a range of high-tech, high-innovation subjects, to bring ideas and customers together more effectively.”

Martin McHugh, chief executive officer at CSA Catapult, said: “We are delighted to be able to host a Space Enterprise Lab in Newport. We hope this innovative new service will encourage more companies to work collaboratively with us. We have a broad technical offering and experience in supporting companies developing space applications.”