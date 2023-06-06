From July 9, Stagecoach will operate service 21 on behalf of the Welsh Government and the route has been extended to the Grange Hospital via Ebeneezer before continuing to Cwmbran bus station.

The service, which will run up to every hour daily between 5am and midnight, will no longer serve Kemys Fawr estate, Sebastopol.

Instead, the service will run via South Street and Greenhill Road and customers for Kemys Fawr can use service 11 to Pontypool.

A spokesperson from Stagecoach South Wales said: "We're excited to announce that we are improving the connections for our customers across Blackwood, Pontypool and Cwmbran.

“From 9th July, we will operate Service 21 on behalf of the Welsh Government and we will serve the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran. Service 21 will run from Blackwood, Newbridge, Crumlin, Llanhilleth, Hafodyrynys, Pontypool, Griffithstown, the Grange University Hospital, Croesyceiliog School to Cwmbran. The service will run from Monday to Sunday from 5am until Midnight up to every hour.

“Customers can change from Service X24 in Cwmbran and Pontypool, and Service 151 in Newbridge or Blackwood for connections to the Grange University Hospital. Kemys Fawr will no longer be served, customers can use Stagecoach service 11 to Pontypool instead.”

Stagecoach’s new routes R1, R2 and 56 will replace 55, 56 and 56E.

The R1 will run between Newport and Pontymister Tesco via Risca and Ty-Sign whilst the R2 will run between Pontymister Tesco, Ty-Sign, Foxgloves and Rogerstone Morrisons. The service will also continue to Ynysddu.