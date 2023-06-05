The Learning and Work Institute forecast the UK skills shortage would cost the country £120bn by 2030 amid a shortfall of 2.5 million highly-skilled workers.

Ann Nicholas, customer account director at Educ8 Training, which has its headquarters in Ystrad Mynach, said: “The jobs market has seen significant changes since the Covid pandemic and employers now want to diversify their strategy in order to retain the best talent. As a training provider supporting more than 3,000 employers, we have heard first-hand from businesses how apprenticeships can support recruitment and upskill talent.

"A lack of management skills within an organisation often creates issues in productivity. Our ILM qualifications assist both learners and employers to improve their confidence in obtaining these important management skills needed to grow the business.”

UK employers spend just half of the EU average on training per worker. Apprenticeship programmes could work alongside existing in-house training to upskill staff in a cost-effective way.

Orbis Education & Care is a provider of specialist services for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism. In 2022, 43 of its staff members enrolled on apprenticeships with Educ8 Training.

Debra Derham, learning and development manager at Orbis, said: “Our staff have accessed a range of apprenticeship qualifications through Educ8 Training. This has enabled their career progression while being able to access recognised vocational qualifications.”

An apprenticeship programme provides clear career progression. It helps the employer and employee focus on individual and professional development.

Apprenticeships support the current skills shortage and also prepare people for the future workforce. The UK government has a solid strategy for the UK economy to meet the net zero emissions target by 2050. Green skills are urgently needed to deliver this strategy.

Educ8 Training is set to launch a new energy and carbon management course. It will be one of the first qualifications of its kind in the UK to upskill workers to help drive their organisations’ goals in lowering carbon emissions and developing more sustainable working practices.