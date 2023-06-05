A section of the M4 near Swansea is set to be closed for three weeks beginning tonight. 

The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 47 at Penllergaer and junction 49 at Pont Abraham for maintenance work on the road. 

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 5am each night from Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 25.

Upcoming M4 road closures

There are more road works scheduled to take place on the M4 on Friday night (June 9). 

The M4 will be closed eastbound for maintenance work between junction 35 at Pencoed and junction 36 at Sarn between 8pm and 6am on Friday. 

Motorists traveling on the M4 are also being urged to plan ahead on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7 with the motorway expected to be busier than usual due to the Coldplay concerts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

There will be a number of road closures in and around Cardiff for the two concerts - which are a part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour - which will impact the M4 and surrounding trunk road networks.

For up-to-date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.