Pride in the Port are set to reveal their first ever pride bus on Monday, June 12th. The new design has been created in partnership with Newport Bus.

At the events launch in March, Pride in the Port ran a competition to launch a pride bus, a double decker bus with a design highlighting the LGBTQI+ community.

The winning design will be revealed next week marking the beginning of the Pride season.

Organisers have also announced 'Fringe Week' - which is eight days of events in the build up to the main event on September, 2nd.

Adam Smith Chair of Pride in the Port is delighted to extend the festivities after the success of last year's event.

“I am excited about the extending events, the pressure is on, but it is 100 per cent worth it." He said

"Having an eight-day fringe event in the lead up the main event in September shows the commitment and support Newport has for its LGBTQIA+ community.

“A week of diverse activities will educate and inspire and is an epic drum roll leading up to the main event.”

Pride in the Port announced the news on social media.

He told the Argus that the extension of events will help the LGBTIQA+ community grow by creating an inclusive city.

He said: “We want to group as a community group, we want to ensure we can engage with as many people as we possibly can and show that we can create a fantastic and inclusive city.

“We want to give as many supporting organisations as possible the opportunity to shine and highlight that they are supportive and not just for one day of the year.

“We know its difficult to put on multiple events on for just one day, so by introducing our Pride Fringe Week, it showcases a lot of what we are as a community contribute to the city.”

The fringe events will include a Riverfront Pride Park Run on Saturday, August 26th and IRIS Film screenings on Friday, September 1st with more events yet to be announced.

“We would love to see throughout the week and the event to see around 5000 people, we are excited to see what the week will bring.

“We have got support and backing from many organisations and businesses, especially the LGBTQIA+ community so it shall be epic.”