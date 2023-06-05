Kevin Offland, 44, of Blackbridge, Milford Haven, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison earlier this year. Following his release, he was subject to a post-sentence supervision order.

This morning (Monday, June 5) Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the order has been breached.

"We are appealing for information to find Kevin Offland from Pembrokeshire," said a police spokesperson.

"The 44-year-old is wanted for breaching his post sentence supervision order.

"Offland has links to the Staffordshire, West Midlands, West Mercia Police and London areas.

"Anyone who has seen Offland, or has information that may help us find him is urged to contact us."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Offland can contact the police online at https://orlo.uk/QDigV, bu emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.



Quote reference: BRC502543



If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.