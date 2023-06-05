Police have launched a hunt for convicted Pembrokeshire criminal Kevin Offland after breaching his post-sentence supervision order following his release from custody.
Kevin Offland, 44, of Blackbridge, Milford Haven, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison earlier this year. Following his release, he was subject to a post-sentence supervision order.
This morning (Monday, June 5) Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the order has been breached.
"We are appealing for information to find Kevin Offland from Pembrokeshire," said a police spokesperson.
"The 44-year-old is wanted for breaching his post sentence supervision order.
"Offland has links to the Staffordshire, West Midlands, West Mercia Police and London areas.
"Anyone who has seen Offland, or has information that may help us find him is urged to contact us."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Offland can contact the police online at https://orlo.uk/QDigV, bu emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.
Quote reference: BRC502543
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here