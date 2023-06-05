The fire broke out at Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili (Caerphilly Welsh Medium Primary School) on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported however the impact of the fire is “still being assessed.”

It is believed the fire was not started deliberately.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “The impact of the fire at Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili over the weekend is still being assessed.

“We are working closely with the school to survey the extent of the damage in order to consider next steps.

“Initial findings indicate that the cause of the fire was not deliberate, and we would like to thank the crews in attendance on Saturday morning for their swift intervention.

“The school will continue to update parents over the coming days as more information becomes available about the way forward.”

Firefighters tackle the blaze (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili has reopened today, Monday June 5, but the nursery class remains shut.

In a Facebook post Llantilio Pertholey School in Monmouthshire said “you can never know when this can happen."

Llantilio Pertholey School PTFA said: "I know this isn’t our school, but Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili caught on fire today.

“You never know when this can happen, and I’m sure their PTFA (Ffrindiau Ysgol YGC) will do everything to support their school.

“But it made me reflect on what a wonderful community we have and how we’re so grateful for all the support you give us, and the school.

“And whilst we hope we never have to use our funds for something like this, we wish YGC all the best of luck.”