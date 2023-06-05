Princess Eugenie, 33, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, have welcomed their second child together named Ernest.

Eugenie revealed the news on her Instagram account today (June 5) to her 1.7 million followers and said that their little boy had arrived nearly a week ago.

She posted: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to August who was born in February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in central London.

Eugenie shared a picture of Ernest, wearing a knitted blue-and-white hat, asleep in a Moses basket, and one of August tenderly stroking his brother’s head.

He is the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born since her death last September.

The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.

A heavily pregnant Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the Windsors to witness her uncle Charles’ coronation in Westminster Abbey at the start of May, with Jack seated next to the Duke of Sussex in the third row.