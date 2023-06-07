Estyn inspectors recently visited Our Lady of the Angels R.C. School in Victoria Street, Cwmbran, and the organisation has now released a report on their findings.

The report said pupils "are respectful to teachers, peers, and visitors", and the school’s provision for supporting pupils "with emotional and well-being needs is a particular strength".

Inspectors said teachers plan lessons which build on pupils’ existing knowledge and understanding, however, at times teachers over-direct learning and do not always provide pupils with the right level of challenge in their lessons and activities. This, inspectors said, can limits pupils’ opportunities to develop as independent learners and thinkers.

The report also said many pupils’ reading skills are "developing well across the school. The youngest pupils use their knowledge of letters and sounds to read familiar and unfamiliar words. As pupils progress, they read with increasing accuracy and fluency."

Inspectors noted that the school is a "warm and welcoming environment", saying pupils feel safe, happy and secure, and "participate fully and actively in school life". Older pupils also regularly check in with younger pupils.

The report said, when given the opportunity, most pupils work well independently, in pairs and in small groups. "However, across the school many pupils are hesitant to make mistakes, take risks or try things out for themselves," it continued. "As a result, they do not always develop the independence, perseverance, or resilience skills they need to use when faced with challenge".

The report continued: "Staff develop strong working relationships with pupils. They encourage pupils to be respectful and courteous, which leads to the supportive ethos that permeates the school."

Inspectors also said teachers at the school "explain tasks clearly to pupils and help them understand what to do and how to do it by providing clear guidance".

The school was also said to have "a strong ethos to promote and support pupils well-being and emotional health". However, there are limited opportunities for pupils to investigate and understand the culturally diverse nature of Wales.

Inspectors also said Our Lady of the Angels R.C School provides "meaningful opportunities for pupils to develop morally. As a result, nearly all pupils have a clear grasp of what is right and wrong".

Recommendations made by Etsyn:

Improve planning and provision to support the progressive development of pupils’ skills across the curriculum;

Sharpen self-evaluation processes to focus more robustly on considering the difference the school’s provision makes to pupils’ progress and well-being;

Ensure that teaching consistently provides opportunities to develop pupils’ independent learning skills and challenges all pupils appropriately;

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.