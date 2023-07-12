Coleg Gwent, which operates right across Gwent, is recognised as one of the best performing colleges in the whole of Wales.

It has stepped up to sponsor the Early Years Education Award.

The award-winning college delivers a wide range of full and part-time academic and vocational courses to more than 16,000 students annually.

Dan Coles, Coleg Gwent director of external engagement, said: "Operating across the five local authorities, we pride ourselves on delivering the best education and training to meet the individual needs of our communities while providing the best opportunities for learners to achieve their potential.

"At Coleg Gwent, we offer a comprehensive curriculum of A Level, full-time vocational courses, apprenticeships, and university-level courses, with clear progression pathways to further study, and into the world of work.

"Everyone is welcome at Coleg Gwent. We’re proud to be a friendly, inclusive and diverse college where our community spans all age groups, from school leavers to mature learners."

Dan said: "Coleg Gwent’s Employer Partnership Pledge, which launched in September 2021, continues to grow in strength as 14 key employers across the region work in partnership with our learners to develop soft and transferable skills that prepare them for the world of work.

"The inspirational pledge aims to strengthen the college’s links with industry and local employers, offering educational opportunities for learners while benefitting the companies involved."

Dan said: "Sponsoring the South Wales Schools and Education Awards is an opportunity for us to give back to the community that we are a part of as well as celebrate the achievements of schools, teachers, and pupils who are making a positive impact on education.

"Supporting these awards aligns with our mission ‘To Change Lives Through Learning’. To inspire others to succeed, we must recognise and support the efforts of local education providers and the positive impact that this has on our community.

"The awards ceremony provides a platform to honor the exceptional achievements and hard work in our community. Here at Coleg Gwent, we think it’s important to recognise the local successes that we are seeing right on our doorstep so that we can inspire others to strive for excellence.

"Education is a really important part of people’s lives, and as an educational institution, it’s vital for us to support the individuals and organisations that are making a valuable contribution to the community here in Gwent.

"Our colleges are at the heart of the local communities that we serve, and we recognise the importance of acknowledging the achievements of those in the education sector that are making a difference. We also believe in the power of collaboration and strive to create a learning community in which we can share knowledge and expertise.

"The awards afford Coleg Gwent with an opportunity to recognise and appreciate the hard work and dedication that is being shown by those working across all education providers in Gwent. As a college, we value teaching and the benefits and impacts that education can have on people’s lives. Celebrating these successes creates a sense of pride and accomplishment within the entire community."

Dan said: "Education has played an important part in my life and still does. I am committed to lifelong learning in the hope that I can make a valuable contribution to my role. As a senior leader here at Coleg Gwent, I think education is so important. We play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of our students and I’ve seen first-hand that education genuinely can and does change lives for the better."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards: