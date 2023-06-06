People of various nationalities and walks of life enjoyed a four-mile circular walk from the Ridgeway, through Allt-yr-Yn Nature Reserve to the canal, along to Fourteen Locks, then onto Risca Road, and back for a Polish barbecue and quiz.

As of the last census, Polish was the largest non-UK national identity in Wales, making up 0.7 per cent of the population.

The theme of this year’s heritage day was celebration of the 80th anniversary of Polish codebreakers coming to the UK to collaborate on breaking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, so vital in accelerating defeat of the Nazis.

Thanks to the informal atmosphere of the day, many attendees were keen to share their personal stories about their Polish relatives, neighbours and friends who came to the UK during the war.

Ewa Kasprzak works for Settled, a charity based in Newport Market which provides free advice and support to EU citizens and Ukrainians living across the UK.

She co-organised the day, alongside Newport Outdoor Group, “a friendly group that offers walks, cycling, social activities and weekends away to suit all ages and abilities”.

Ewa said: “The aim of this event was to bring all things Polish closer to people outside of the Polish community in Newport. It was an opportunity for people to get together and talk about their experiences of Polish culture, and to learn a bit more about the country itself.

“It was amazing to hear so many fond memories associated with Polish food and traditions from people who have never lived in Poland; and heart-warming to see such positive attitudes towards the Polish community which were in stark contrast with what we usually see in the media.”

To access free, accredited, multilingual immigration advice and support on the EU Settlement Scheme or the government’s Ukrainian visa sponsorship schemes, contact Settled on 0330 223 5336 or advice@settled.org.uk, or visit www.settled.org.uk

Settled is a UK-wide charity (based in Newport) was set up in 2019 to help EU citizens living in the UK whose rights were affected by Brexit. Settled worked hard to ensure as many as possible secured their immigration status before the deadline in June 2021, so that their lives here could continue.

It continues to provide information, advice and support to EU citizens, including people who are late applying to the EU Settlement Scheme or who have had their application refused.

It also helps when people are struggling to prove their immigration status or access rights and services. These can include the right to bring family members to join them in the UK, and to access welfare benefits, healthcare, etc.

Since March 2022, Settled also now provides immigration and resettlement advice on the Ukraine Family Scheme, Homes for Ukraine Scheme, and Ukraine Extension Scheme. This service is for Ukrainians in the UK or overseas, and hosts.