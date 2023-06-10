TAKE A look around this charming cottage - which was once a toll house.

This detached cottage, on Old Dixton Road in Monmouth, is being marketed by Archer & Co with Abbie Drew, Monmouth and is listed on Rightmove.

Formerly the toll house, this Grade II-listed cottage includes two bedrooms and one shower room, with plenty of character throughout (and spacious gardens which could be extended subject to planning).

South Wales Argus: Back of property

From outside the cottage looks like it fell out of a fairytale, with large arched windows (bordered with black contrasting the white of the brickwork), a somewhat quirky roof, and plants climbing part of the wall.

South Wales Argus: Property rear

Stepping inside the cottage people are welcomed into a hallway, well-lit due to the large skylight above.

South Wales Argus: Hallway

This leads to a “practical” kitchen, which has numerous wall and base units along with integrated appliances including a double oven and four-ring hob.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

The kitchen also has tiled flooring and French doors which lead to the side of the property where there is a decked and gravelled area.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

The hallway also leads to an open plan dining room which has a log burning fire and slate flooring.

South Wales Argus: Dining area

South Wales Argus: Open plan dining room

The dining room leads the “cosy” living room which boasts a stone fireplace and authentic overhead ceiling beam.

South Wales Argus: Living room

South Wales Argus: Living room

An additional lounge – with a “unique” hexagonal shape and vaulted ceilings, plus another stone log burning fireplace.

South Wales Argus: Lounge

The ground floor also houses a “large” shower room, along with two storage cupboards from the hallway.

South Wales Argus: Bathroom

On the first floor are two double bedrooms which both have fitted storage and windows which contribute to the character of the house.

South Wales Argus: One of two bedrooms

South Wales Argus: One of two bedrooms

This quirky home is surrounded by mature trees, with “extensive” lawned gardens to the back of the property.

South Wales Argus: Gardens

At the front is “ample” parking with a log store from the garden and addition space for a garden shed and greenhouse.

South Wales Argus: Gardens

There is “plenty of land” for a personal allotment, with raised beds allowing a buyer to grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

South Wales Argus: Gardens

The gardens also boast a decked area with a pergola, which has space for a hot tub or dining area beneath it.

South Wales Argus: Pergola

A further decked (and gravelled) area can be found at the side of the property.

South Wales Argus: Side of the property

To see the full details for this listing on Rightmove visit bit.ly/3ql6FdU