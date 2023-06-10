This detached cottage, on Old Dixton Road in Monmouth, is being marketed by Archer & Co with Abbie Drew, Monmouth and is listed on Rightmove.

Formerly the toll house, this Grade II-listed cottage includes two bedrooms and one shower room, with plenty of character throughout (and spacious gardens which could be extended subject to planning).

From outside the cottage looks like it fell out of a fairytale, with large arched windows (bordered with black contrasting the white of the brickwork), a somewhat quirky roof, and plants climbing part of the wall.

Stepping inside the cottage people are welcomed into a hallway, well-lit due to the large skylight above.

This leads to a “practical” kitchen, which has numerous wall and base units along with integrated appliances including a double oven and four-ring hob.

The kitchen also has tiled flooring and French doors which lead to the side of the property where there is a decked and gravelled area.

The hallway also leads to an open plan dining room which has a log burning fire and slate flooring.

The dining room leads the “cosy” living room which boasts a stone fireplace and authentic overhead ceiling beam.

An additional lounge – with a “unique” hexagonal shape and vaulted ceilings, plus another stone log burning fireplace.

The ground floor also houses a “large” shower room, along with two storage cupboards from the hallway.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms which both have fitted storage and windows which contribute to the character of the house.

This quirky home is surrounded by mature trees, with “extensive” lawned gardens to the back of the property.

At the front is “ample” parking with a log store from the garden and addition space for a garden shed and greenhouse.

There is “plenty of land” for a personal allotment, with raised beds allowing a buyer to grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

The gardens also boast a decked area with a pergola, which has space for a hot tub or dining area beneath it.

A further decked (and gravelled) area can be found at the side of the property.

To see the full details for this listing on Rightmove visit bit.ly/3ql6FdU