Jay Webster knocked Benjamin Lloyd to the floor in Caerphilly town centre with his victim hitting his head on the pavement.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the pair were like brothers and how the defendant was “devastated” by his death.

The tragic alcohol-fuelled incident was captured by CCTV camera and the footage played by prosecutor James Wilson.

Webster described himself as being 9/10 drunk when he hit Mr Lloyd at just before 9pm on Saturday, April 1.

The 27-year-old fell back and hit his head on the pavement and lay unconscious on the ground for around three minutes.

The defendant and two witnesses went to help Mr Lloyd who left the scene after around half an hour when he gave up waiting for an ambulance.

He went to catch a taxi but was driven home by police officers who saw him.

Mr Lloyd told them he didn’t want medical treatment or to make a complaint and was “talking and coherent”.

He was found dead hours later by his father at his home in Abertridwr the next day.

Mr Wilson told the court: “Family members did check on him throughout the night.

“Sadly, when his father checked him in the morning, Mr Lloyd had passed away.”

Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He had one previous conviction for two offences of battery from 2014 for which he received a 12-month conditional discharge.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Webster: “You struck out towards Mr Lloyd’s head, knocking his cap off, and then you pushed him up against the window.

“He swung out at you twice but did not connect.

“You then grabbed him and punched him once in the face hard enough to cause him to fall to the floor.

“He hit his head on the floor, the noise being described by an eyewitness as horrible to hear.”

John Ryan, representing Webster, said: “This was a tragic event that took place between two best friends who were almost like brothers.

“There is genuine remorse and there were attempts to assist the victim.

“The references show another side to Mr Webster, someone who’s fun, caring and loving.”

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “Benjamin Lloyd was your best friend and it seemed your only close friend.

“Everyone agrees you were more like brothers and you were treated as part of his family.

“There had been disagreements in the past between you as there sometimes are with friends but you had always made up because you had a very close and long lasting bond.

“On that night of April 1 of this year, you had a disagreement.

“You had walked away and he had walked away. You were the one who came back.

“You confronted Mr Lloyd and what happened then eventually and tragically brought about Mr Lloyd's death.

“There is no doubt that Mr Lloyd was very much loved by his family and his friends, including you.

“He will be very much missed.”

Webster was jailed for five years and three months.