Benjamin Lloyd’s mum Kay Main thinks of Jay Webster as one of her own family.

The paramedic described her son’s death as an “awful accident” after he was killed by a single punch swung by his best friend Webster, 28.

The defendant and Mr Lloyd were described as being “almost like brothers” before Webster was jailed for more than five years for manslaughter.

He landed the fatal blow in Caerphilly town centre after the pair had bickered while out drinking on Saturday, April 1.

Jay Webster

In a compassionate victim personal statement read out at Cardiff Crown Court she said: “Ben and Jay knew each other for 20 odd years since they were six or seven.

“I have been friendly with Jay's mum and family and we've been there for each other through this whole ordeal.

“The boys always got on really well and so losing Ben and with Jay locked up, it's almost like I've lost the two of them.

“I look upon Jay as one of the family and he was always around our house with Ben.

“I don’t hold any malice for Jay, I think that this is an awful accident.”

She added how her job helps to keep her distracted as she grieves for her 27-year-old son who was found dead the next day.

“Sometimes I catch myself looking at my phone and thinking I will just give him a call and then I remember I cannot,” she stated.

“Keeping busy at work helps. I work for St John Ambulance.

“Now and again I see a patient who reminds me of Ben and again it's upsetting but I can’t dwell on it.

“Work have been very supportive and I find it a great distraction to be there.

“I only take one day a week off at the moment as I need to keep busy and help people.”

Shortly after the 27-year-old's death, his family released the following statement: "Benjamin Leonard Lloyd, one of life's true gentlemen.

"Ben was so happy and positive all the time, he always walked with a spring in his step.

A kind, hardworking and generous man who had a lot of friends.

“You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.

"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever.

"He was the most amazing son, brother and uncle.

“There are six very heartbroken children who will miss play fighting and teasing their Uncle Ben when he pops in for a 'quiet coffee'.

"Growing up in a family of five children and being the only boy, I'm pretty sure Ben often felt outnumbered and in later years felt embarrassed when we would include him in our 'girl talk' at which point he would say, ‘Yep, that's my cue to leave!’

"Ben was always joking around and making light of every situation, he was such a bright star in this world and we are sure he will shine just as bright in the next."