The event also celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III.

The celebration included a lunch in the lounge of the club house on Mathern Road in the town. There was a special cake designed as a bowling green and a toast to the new king by club chairman Philip Jarman.

The festivities were followed by an afternoon’s bowling. More than 70 of the club's 130 members took part.

Chepstow Bowling Club ladies was established in 1963, following the creation of the current bowling green on Mathern Road.

The ladies have been very active over this period developing and maintaining the clubhouse which was not built until 1973 and only then a prefab, followed by extensions to the facilities which now boast a fully equipped clubhouse with an extensive sun terrace.

Mary Shapland, the club president led the tributes to the Lady Members, supported by the club secretary Sue Cousins. The club chairman praised the collaborative approach by the male and female members, acknowledging that Mary Shapland had led the way for the ladies over many years resulting in her appointment as president.

The club has had a very successful period since the pandemic, expanding its membership by 30 per cent and last season achieving success on the bowling green. The ladies won the South Wales and Monmouthshire league, the men’s teams retained their position in league one of the Monmouthshire Bowling Association and were promoted into division one of the Gwent Bowling League.

Chepstow Bowling Club continues to welcome new members. It can accommodate all standards of play from new bowlers to seasoned bowlers. Everyone can be assured of a warm welcome.