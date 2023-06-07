The end-of-terrace property in Commercial Road could be rebuilt as a shop unit on the ground floor, with one larger flat and four smaller flats above.

The site has fallen into disuse since 153 Commercial Road was knocked down. Street view imagery from Google shows fencing or boards around the premises since at least 2008, and there are signs of apparent littering or fly-tipping.

In a planning statement submitted to Newport City Council, applicant RBM Management said the proposal "seeks to enhance the character and appearance of this part of Commercial Road, and the beneficial reuse of the site will provide much needed housing and will prevent the site becoming a target for anti-social behaviour".

Artist's impression of the proposed new building at 153 Commercial Road, Pill, Newport. (Image: ajtechdesign via Newport City Council)

The applicant said the new building, if approved, would "reflect the neighbouring buildings with the use of red brickwork", and the premises would be "in a sustainable location and is close to local services and amenities, and is well serviced by public transport".

The plans for 153 Commercial Road are now out for consultation on the planning page of the Newport City Council website, under application reference 23/0344.