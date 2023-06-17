Earlier this week Sarah Howard, 49, from Pontypool, swapped the peaks of Bannau Brycheiniog for the gruelling Inca Trail in Peru, to raise funds for the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity.

Ms Howard, who works with heart patients at Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall and Ebbw Vale’s Aneurin Bevan Hospitals, as well as running the heart failure service in Blaenau Gwent, said: “Walking the Inca Trail is something I’ve wanted to do since I was in my early 20s.

“Given my day job is Cardiac Rehab, I know how important it is for heart patients to carry on exercising safely after they leave our hospital-based programme. It’s vital for their health and wellbeing. So it makes sense to use this trip to raise funds for a local charity that provides ongoing community-based cardiac rehab exercise classes, led by properly qualified instructors.

“The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity provides an amazing service and subsidises the cost of classes, to help make them more affordable for people who really need them. And the team does it without any NHS money, relying wholly on fundraising, donations and grants.”

Ms Howard will be accompanied by her older sister Melanie, 52, also from Pontypool.

They will spend the first few days acclimatising to the high altitude at the starting point in Cusco. From there, the sisters will trek some 28 miles over four days, climbing through high cloud forests, past thundering waterfalls and ancient Inca ruins. They’ll eventually reach a height of 4,200m at the ominously named Dead Woman’s Pass, before descending into the famed lost city of Machu Picchu.

Ms Howard, who has been training for the trip for 18 months, said: “The altitude is the big unknown. I’ve done a lot of resistance and strength work to build my stamina, and I do a long walk every weekend in the mountains of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. I love going uphill, and here I know I can walk all day.

"But you never know how you’ll react to the reduced oxygen at that kind of altitude. I just hope we adapt quickly!”