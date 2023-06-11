The first ever Glastonselfy was hosted at Newbridge Rugby Club in 2015 on behalf of Leanne Self who knew - due to facing terminal cancer - she would be unable to attend her favourite festival: Glastonbury.

Friends, including childhood friend Jayne Jeremiah, organised a mini festival for the 41-year-old - but sadly Ms Self died before the event took place.

“It was her family's wish that Glastonselfy still go ahead,” said Ms Jeremiah.

“It has now been held every year, growing from an indoor one-off event to a full weekend outdoor event.”

Having been put on a two-year-hiatus during the Covid pandemic, Glastonselfy 2023 will be the seventh time this festival has taken place.

As the festival grew the venues changed, with this year's festival to take place at Pandy Park and Crosskeys Rugby Club between 11am and 11pm on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Glastonselfy will include two stages showcasing tribute acts to the likes of Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, The Beatles, ABBA, Adam Ant, Bon Jobi, Meatloaf, Cher – plus a special tribute to Tina Turner who died in May.

There will also be an abundance of activities for children including inflatables, a gaming van, an interactive animal show, magic shows, an African drumming workshop, and arts and crafts.

“It’s the perfect festival to bring family,” added Ms Jeremiah.

“Please come along and support this festival – it’s the perfect place for families to make memories while raising money for a fantastic cause."

Along with honouring Leanne Self who was a “wonderful lady” the annual festival raises money for charities each year.

“Every single penny raised – after covering costs – will go towards purchasing a wheelchair for Wellies, a community farm in Newport,” explained Ms Jeremiah who has a team, including husband Leeroy, to help organise the annual event.

“This will enable children in wheelchairs better access to the animals when visiting the farm.”

She added a thank you to Crosskeys Rugby Club, the performers, volunteers (the Selfy Squad), and the companies who have sponsored the 2023 event.

People can buy weekend tickets or a ticket for one of the days, with free entry for children under the age of 13 and cheaper tickets for teenagers.

Please note that children under 13 still need to book an online ticket to get a barcode for festival entry; this is due to health and safety and capacity regulations.

Tickets can be bought online here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/glastonselfy/781759?