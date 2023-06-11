Well, that could be the reality for someone if they buy this end of terrace property based on Carlyle Street in Abertillery.

The freehold property is being marketed by Asset Estates, Abertillery and is listed on Rightmove, with a purchase price of £69,950.

The property, which has a red brick façade, is three storeys and includes gas central heating, but it needs renovation and could make an “ideal investment opportunity” for the right buyer.

The property is listed as no chain, meaning that the seller doesn’t need to buy a new property to sell the current one, and includes:

Two reception rooms;

Kitchen;

Ground floor shower room;

Four bedrooms;

A small back garden.

Much of the property, which has eight front facing windows, is carpeted but the carpet is looking somewhat dated, so the property could benefit from new carpet or laminate flooring.

Currently, the kitchen has black and white tiled flooring (which can also be found in the shower room of the house) and stucco ceiling, plus a door with glass panels which leads to the back of the property.

At present it has a range of floor and wall cupboards and storage, with some counter space. It also appears to have a sink with an inset draining tray and space for a washing machine.

Stucco ceiling can also be found in other rooms of the house and on the hallway wall.

Throughout the house there is a mixture of painted walls, wallpapered walls and stripped walls which are in need of a lick of paint.

The back garden is a (small) concrete jungle at the moment and is fairly cluttered but – given a clear out and some creative planning – could have potential as a manageable outdoor space to enjoy the Welsh weather.

Plus, the property’s location – in a “typical steep sided valley” in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, presents opportunities to go out and enjoy the open countryside.

The listing, including room dimensions, is available at Rightmove via http://bit.ly/3NpiCbT