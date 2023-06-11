The American rapper best known for his singles Be Faithful and Put Your Hands Up, is set to perform at Vibez nightclub on Friday, June 23.

Owner Jack Bannister announced the news after he saw a sell-out crowd flock to see Nathan Dawe on May 28.

Fatman Scoop is appearing in Newport (Image: newsquest)

He said: “Fatman Scoop is a massive booking, I booked him through a friend, so he was more than keen to come and do a performance.

“I am hoping by bringing him to Vibez, it will bring more people to the city which has been evident so far with the few events we have done.”

Newport was once famous for its live music scene, with stars visiting venues such as TJ's nightclub on Clarance Place and the Newport Centre before its closure in March.

Jack Bannister (Image: File)

Over the past 30 years the Newport Centre has hosted big names such as Elton John, David Bowie, the Foo Fighters, and Busted.

While TJ's saw the likes of Stone Roses, Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and The Manic Street Preachers.

Since TJ's closed in 2010, the last concert at the Newport Centre was Goldie Lookin Chain in 2019.

Venues such as Le Pub continue to host live music in the city, and Mr Bannister wants to add to that.

Outside the legendary TJ's in Newport (Image: File)

Jamaican singer Serami, who is known for his single No Games, performed at Breeze nightclub in 2021, before it changed to Vibez.

English DJ and producer Nathan Dawe was the latest act to perform at Vibez, performing hits such as 21 Reasons and Lighter at the bank holiday event.

But the nightclub owner doesn't plan to stop there, as he hopes to bring back well-known names to the city.

Mr Bannister added: “Nathan Dawe was fantastic; it was an incredible evening as the energy was off the charts with his electrifying performance and the dancefloor was on fire.

“Newport used to be a good music scene; I hopefully plan to bring them days back as I would like to bring live music back to the city.

Vibez in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Vibez nightclub has also seen Tom Zanetti perform at the venue. Fatman Scoop is the next celebrity guest set to perform, with Fuse ODG already lined-up for the August bank holiday.

Mr Bannister has more artists in mind and has set his sights on bringing Wiley, Yxng Bane and Hardy Caprio to the venue.