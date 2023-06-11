While the city centre has developed over the years - including the revamp of Newport Market, plus Market Arcade and Newport Arcade, the opening of Friars Walk, and shops popping up throughout - there's no shortage of empty units.

Here we look at some of the vacant commercial properties in Newport city centre which are currently listed on Rightmove…

High Street:

A unit – with five floors totalling approximately 4,927 square feet – based between Bar Amber and Coco’s on High Street is currently on the market.

It offers commercial office space and is being marketed by Davis & Sons, Newport and is listed on Rightmove.

The brick property is mostly open plan, with some cellular accommodation, and has an elevator to all the floors, which includes:

Basement;

Ground floor;

First, second, and third floor.

The property benefits from gas central heating with two access points from High Street.

Find the listing here: bit.ly/3OXHhoN

Bridge Street

A mid-terrace Bridge Street property - previously used as pub The Lamb - is also on the market with three different estate agents helping market it according to Rightmove.

It is being marketed by:

Sidney Phillips Limited, Wales;

Davis & Sons, Newport;

Everard Cole Ltd, Nottingham.

The traditional style city centre pub is a multi-storey property which includes a bar and commercial kitchen, plus private accommodation with a residential kitchen.

The ground floor includes a large bar area, pumps, televisions, projectors, and access to the cellars. It has a room of toilets for males, and two rooms with toilets for female.

The commercial kitchen – located on the first floor – boasts a dumb waiter, stainless steel oven, extractors, prep areas, and three sinks.

The domestic accomodation is set over the first and second floors and includes residential bedrooms, a shower room, and a residential kitchen which is "in need of renovation".

According to Everard Cole Ltd, Nottingham’s listing the building is Grade II listed and believed to be around 120 years old.

Find the listing here: bit.ly/42r7Y8r

As previously reported, there is also a double unit - previously used as a cake shop and hairdresser - on Bridge Street being marketed for commercial use.

You can read about that here.

Charles Street

Once the popular Secret Garden Café, a mixed use commercial unit on Charles Street, is currently being marketed by Davis & Sons, Newport and is listed on Rightmove.

The ground floor includes the Secret Garden bar/bistro and coffee shop with the upper floors currently rented to the Wellbeing Solutions Management centre.

The commercial property is set over three floors and is fully double glazed with gas fired central heating.

The cafe/bistro area has an alcohol licence with internal covers and a seating area in the courtyard to the rear, plus a professionally re-fitted shop.

It includes a serving counter, commercial kitchen, customer toilets, and staff toilets.

There are also six offices based in the building, along with a shower room.

Find the listing here: bit.ly/3Cf6tji

Commercial Street

A commercial property on Commercial Street is currently being marketed by BP Auctions, Birmingham and is listed on Rightmove.

The ground floor is currently used as retail store, Card Factory, with Sportswift Ltd leasing the property and the lease up for renewal.

The property includes a basement, ground floor, first, second and third floor.

It is for online auction with bidding to start at 1pm on June 19 (2023) and to close at 1pm on June 21 (2023).

Find the listing here: bit.ly/3oStsNV

Cambrian Road:

A mixed use property on Cambrian Road is being marketed by BidX1 Commercial, London and is listed on Rightmove.

It is a mid-terraced four storey building which includes a basement (with storage and toilets) and a ground floor (currently used as retail space) which are currently let to Tesco Stores Ltd.

The first and second floors were converted in 2017 to provide six modern one bedroom self-contained fully fitted flats totalling approximately 646.77 sq m (6,962 sq ft).

Find the listing here: bit.ly/463D7SL