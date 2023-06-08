KYLE THORNE, 30, of Lower Square, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was handed a suspended jail sentence of eight weeks and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bryn Coch on May 12.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CONNALL HAWTHORNE, 22, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bryn Coch on May 13.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

HAYDN EVANS, 30, of King Street, Nantyglo was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool on December 14, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

AMY NESSLING, 36, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN CLARK, 42, of Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON POWLES, 25, of Van Dyke Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW WHEELER, 61, of Afon Mead, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Malpas Road on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL RODERICK, 45, of The Meadows, Usk must pay £606 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound in Newport between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on November 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EVAN JACK COOKE, 30, of Hilltop Green, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LANA MARIE EDWARDS, 34, of Clos Afon Llwyd, Riverside, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on December 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.